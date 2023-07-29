Charlotte FC dominates 4-1 during home Leagues Cup match against Necaxa

After the team's first game in the cup was decided by penalty shootout, the black and blue defended the bank.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte FC was back in the Queen City Saturday for its next match in the Leagues Cup. While they tied 2-2 with FC Dallas during the first match in Texas, Charlotte was able to win in a penalty shootout.

This time, the black and blue were back home at Bank of America Stadium, hosting Mexican team Necaxa for the next stage of the cup. This time, Charlotte dominated the pitch.

Midfielder Brandt Bronico started the scoring game early, just six minutes into play and with an assist from Karol Świderski. While Necaxa seemed to answer at the 13-minute mark, the VAR review ruled it out.

Świderski would find the net himself at the 42-minute mark, assisted by Kamil Jóźwiak. The scoring didn't stop in the first half either; new midfielder Scott Arfield, a Canadian who joined the team by way of Scotland's Rangers FC, found the net for his first goal with Charlotte during stoppage time at the 45-minute mark with an assist from Świderski.

At halftime, Charlotte FC was up 3-0. But shortly after both teams hit the pitch, Necaxa midfielder Édgar Méndez caught a red card, the only one of the night.

Charlotte striker Patrick Agyemang would get the team's final goal at 87 minutes of match time, assisted by Jaylin Lindsey. Just two minutes later, Necaxa midfielder Vicente Poggi had an answer with a goal, aided by Misael Dominguez.

Poggi's goal would be the only one for the visiting team and the final one of the night. Charlotte FC triumphed 4-1 and moves on to the Leagues Cup round of 32.

Charlotte will be top of its group in this round and will face Mexican team Cruz Azul on Thursday, August 3. Stadium commitments made before the cup was announced mean Bank of America Stadium won't be available to host the round of 32. Instead, the team announced they'll face Cruz Azul at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas, which is where Charlotte faced FC Dallas earlier in the cup.