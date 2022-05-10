Charlotte FC removes interim tag from manager Christian Lattanzio

Lattanzio guided Charlotte FC through its inaugural season after the midseason dismissal of Miguel Angel Ramirez.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte FC announced that it has removed the interim tag from manager Christian Lattanzio, signing him to a contract to remain the club's manager through the 2024 season with an option for 2025.

WCNC Charlotte's Nick Carboni first reported Lattanzio would be retained by the club in late September.

Lattanzio took over midseason when Miguel Angel Ramirez was fired after 14 matches. Charlotte FC compiled an 8-10-2 record under Lattanzio in its inaugural Major League Soccer campaign. Charlotte FC became the first expansion team in the modern era to sweep defending MLS Cup champions New York City FC.

"I've said many times that Charlotte FC is a special place, not only in Major League Soccer, but around the world of football," Lattanzio said. "I'm excited to sign an extension here in Charlotte as we continue to build our culture and identity."

In addition to retaining Lattanzio, Charlotte FC has re-signed sporting director Zoran Krneta, director of scouting Thomas Schaling and head of analytics and technical scouting Lisandro Isei to multi-year contracts.

President Joe LaBue said keeping the team's core staff intact was critical for long-term success and stability.

"Everyone at the club is grateful for the leadership shown by Zoran and his team through the ups and downs of our inaugural season," LaBue said. "We're confident we have the right leaders guiding Charlotte FC for the years ahead."

Lattanzio's extension comes about two weeks before the MLS trade window opens on Nov. 7. Teams will then be allowed to make adjustments to rosters and conduct trades with other MLS organizations through Nov. 9.

