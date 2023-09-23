Charlotte FC blanked by Cincinnati

The current top MLS team started scoring. And then they kept scoring.

CINCINNATI — Charlotte FC's streak of draws was finally broken Saturday. Unfortunately, it didn't happen the way they wanted.

The black and blue were on the road to face FC Cincinnati, the current top team in Major League Soccer. The scoring didn't start until just before halftime, however, with midfielder Álvaro Barreal finding the net for Cincinnati.

After the break, striker Aaron Boupendza kicked in for another goal for Cincy, assisted by Luciano Acosta. The next - and final - goal of the night was made 28 minutes later by Acosta, with assistance from Obinna Nwobodo.

In the end, Charlotte had no answer. FC Cincinnati maintains MLS dominance with a 3-0 win.

Charlotte FC is back on the road again on Saturday, Sept. 30, to take on the New England Revolution. Historically, New England has two wins against Charlotte, while the black and blue have a single win against them.

