Charlotte FC takes road losing streak into game against the Colorado Rapids

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Charlotte FC hits the road against the Colorado Rapids looking to break a four-game road skid.

The Rapids are 2-0-1 at home. The Rapids rank ninth in the Western Conference allowing only 11 goals.

Charlotte is 0-4-0 on the road. Karol Swiderski leads the 10th-ranked scoring team in the Eastern Conference with four goals. Charlotte has scored eight.

Saturday's game is the first time these teams match up this season.

