Crown Legacy FC inaugural match announced

CLFC’s home opener against Huntsville City FC will kick off a 28-match schedule that will be released soon.

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Crown Legacy FC announced Monday its inaugural match will be on Sunday, March 26 at 3:00 p.m. against Huntsville City FC at the Mecklenburg County Sportsplex in Matthews.



Tickets for this match are now on sale for $15, with season tickets also available starting at $140. Click here to purchase your tickets.

For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.



“We are pleased to announce Crown Legacy FC’s inaugural match and kick off the 2023 MLS NEXT Pro season,” Crown Legacy FC Team President Darrius Barnes, said. “This team will be an exciting squad with incredible young talent who fans can watch develop week after week at the Sportsplex. We are thrilled to showcase to fans what we are building and to become part of the legacy.”



CLFC’s home opener against Huntsville City FC will kick off a 28-match schedule that the team said will be released soon. Select Crown Legacy FC matches will be streamed live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV as part of the monumental partnership between Apple and Major League Soccer.

FREE PODCASTS

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.