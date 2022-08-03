Charlotte FC hosts DC United at home

Wednesday's match comes on the heels of a rained-out match against the Columbus Crew.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After a rained-out match at home ended up getting rescheduled, Charlotte FC is poised to host another rematch, this time against DC United.

This past weekend, Charlotte FC welcomed the Columbus Crew to the Queen City to see who could break the tie from their first meeting. The last time both teams met, the match ended on a 1-1 draw. But lightning persisted through the night, forcing the match to be postponed until Oct. 5, 2022.

Forecasts indicate a much more favorable atmosphere for Charlotte and DC's rematch Wednesday evening, with only a stray storm in the afternoon. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

The last time the two met, DC United walked away with a hefty 3-0 win. Charlotte is 5-9-1 against Eastern Conference opponents and sixth in the conference giving up only 31 goals. United 5-9-3 in conference games and 3-0-0 when it records three or more goals.

Charlotte's top performers going into Wednesday include Karol Swiderski and Benjamin Bender. United's top two are Ola Kamara and Taxiarchis Fountas. However, both teams have a handful of injuries to contend with as well. Among Charlotte's injury list is Christian Fuchs.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

PODCASTS FROM WCNC CHARLOTTE

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts