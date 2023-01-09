Scoreless in Charlotte: FC, D.C. United leave the pitch with no goals

A familiar tune for the black and blue.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte FC was back home at Bank of America Stadium to host D.C. United, seeking to add a win to their MLS standings. However, a familiar tune from their match in Nashville that also carried on from Orlando also made a return.

Once again, the match ended in a draw, just like the previous two matches. However, neither team could find the net this time.

Charlotte did, however, have initial worry about a possible penalty just nine minutes in. A VAR review confirmed there wasn't one.

While the night wasn't full of goals, it was full of yellow cards for D.C. United. Midfielder Russell Canouse got the first one at the 33-minute mark, with defender Ruan Gregório Teixeira getting one at 70 minutes in. The final yellow card of the night was handed to defender Brendan Hines-Ike.

After 90 minutes of match time and five minutes of stoppage time, the game was over with not a single point on the board. Both Charlotte and D.C. take home a single MLS point to add to their current standings.