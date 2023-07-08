Draw for 2: Charlotte FC nets a fifth straight draw

Both teams add a single point to their MLS standings.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte FC has something of a streak going on. It's not a winning streak, nor is it a losing streak.

Instead, it's a draw streak. And while hosting FC Cincinnati at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, that streak is now up to five consecutive draws.

Karol Swiderski found the net first just 14 minutes into the match with a setup from Kerwin Vargas. Swiderski would earn a brace just 10 minutes later with assistance from Jaylin Lindsey. The score would remain 2-0 in Charlotte's favor up until halftime.

However, Cincinnati hit back at the 52-minute mark. Midfielder Luciano Acosta was able to kick in a penalty goal. 16 minutes later, fellow Cincinnati midfielder Alvaro Barreal found the net with Acosta's help.

It wasn't exactly smooth sailing for the rest of the match. Charlotte FC players were handed three yellow cards in the second half, adding on to two handed down in the first half. Across both halves, FC Cincinnati got three yellow cards. Cincinnati defender Ian Murphy was handed a red card at the 75-minute mark.

The clock ticked on, and neither team could break the draw. In the end, both teams ended the match at 2-2, meaning both Charlotte and Cincinnati add single points to their MLS standings.