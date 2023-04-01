Charlotte FC fights to avoid another shutout, ties 2-2 with Toronto

This time, the black and blue had points on the board.

Example video title will go here for this video

TORONTO, ON — The last two times Charlotte FC faced Toronto FC, the neighbors from up north shut out Charlotte both times.

But the third time was kind of a charm for the black and blue. It wasn't a win, but rather a 2-2 draw on Toronto's turf in Canada. That means a single Major League Soccer point for both teams' standings.

An April Fools' match was no joke for either team, however. Toronto midfielder Federico Bernardeschi got the scoring started just six minutes in. At the 44-minute mark, fellow midfielder Michael Bradley found the net for Toronto's second goal of the night.

But it would be Toronto's last goal of the match.

Charlotte midfielder Ben Bender answered after halftime, scoring a goal 50 minutes into the match. Fellow midfielder Kamil Józwiak followed up 20 minutes later to tie it up 2-2.

Neither team could get a goal in for the remainder of the night. After 90 minutes of match time and an additional four minutes of stoppage time, the game ended on a much different note for Charlotte when considering the team's history against Toronto.

The black and blue stay on the road for an April 8 match at Real Salt Lake in Utah. Kickoff is set for 9:30 p.m. Eastern.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.