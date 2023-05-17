Charlotte FC burns Chicago Fire FC with 2-1 win

Two goals from Brandon Cambridge allowed Charlotte FC to keep the points in their match against Chicago Fire FC.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Brandon Cambridge's two goals allowed Charlotte FC to burn out Chicago Fire FC and pick up their fourth-consecutive victory.

Cambridge tapped in a goal to the left side of the net in the 81st minute to give Charlotte the crucial advantage.

Cambridge was in the right spot at the right time to get the score. A cross into the box from a Charlotte player was headed away by Chicago defenders and fell right in the lap of Cambridge, who finished the job and fooled the Chicago goalkeeper.

Chicago put the first goal on the board midway through the first half with a startling run and score from Kacper Przybylko.

Przybylko snuck around Charlotte's defenders near midfield before taking a pass from Maren Haile-Selassie and running the rest of the way before firing a strike toward the net. Charlotte's Kristijan Kahlina blocked the first attempt but the ball bounced right back to Przybylko who made good on his second attempt.

Chicago pressed hard for another goal throughout the first half but saw every opportunity flame out with missed shots and timely defense by Charlotte.

Charlotte FC evened the score in the second half with a roaring top-shelf goal from the right side of the box that brought the Bank of America Stadium crowd to its feet.

Tensions burned throughout the match to the tune of nine yellow cards in total for both teams.

Despite numerous efforts from Chicago, Charlotte held on for the 2-1 win to improve to 5-5-3 on the season. As of publication, Charlotte sits 7th in the Eastern Conference standings with 18 points.

Chicago (3-4-5), meanwhile, sits 13th with 14 points.

Wednesday's match is the fourth win in a row for Charlotte FC in all competitions. Charlotte has now downed Chicago, New York City FC, and Atlanta United in MLS competition and Orlando City SC in U.S. Open Cup play during the streak.