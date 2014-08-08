Charlotte FC eyes playoffs in year one

Charlotte FC begins inaugural season against D.C. United on February 26

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte FC is set to officially kick off its inaugural season against D.C. United on Feb. 26, and while the team hopes to bring the Carolinas and its fanbase a win in its very first game their goals for the season don't stop there.

Charlotte FC defender Guzmán Corujo shared with the media that, despite the team's rocky preseason, the ultimate goal is to make playoffs in 2022.

"The preseason, it was very hard," Corujo said, through a translator. "We had a short time to get to know each other with teammates and coaching staff, a lot of off the field factors as well. We got better each and every day with games and practices. Our main goal is obviously to reach the playoffs. That's our mindset. We just go game after game."

Charlotte FC's match versus D.C. United is set for Saturday at 6 p.m.

