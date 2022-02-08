Charlotte FC to face Chicago at Bank of America Stadium Saturday

Saturday's game marks the first time these teams match up this season.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte FC is set to play Chicago Fire FC in the Queen City Saturday at 7 p.m. after a game after shutting out D.C. United 3-0.

Charlotte is 6-9-1 against Eastern Conference opponents and 4-8 in one-goal matches.

The Fire are 4-7-4 against Eastern Conference opponents and 2-0-1 when they score at least three goals.

Saturday's game marks the first time these teams match up this season.

Earlier this week, Charlotte FC hosted its rematch against DC United. This time, the black and blue blocked out United from a win.

The scoring started early for Charlotte, albeit with a member of the opposing team accidentally finding the net for them.

United defender and team captain Steve Birnbaum got a bit too close to his own goal during a Charlotte drive, inadvertently knocking the ball in and granting Charlotte FC a point 13 minutes into the match.

The next two goals would be scored well after the half. Karol Swiderski found the net at 64 minutes, while Quinn McNeill did so three minutes later. Even into stoppage time, DC United could not answer Charlotte FC, and the black and blue got their revenge at 3-0.

