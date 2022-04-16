Charlotte FC to face New England after shutout victory

Saturday's game will mark the second time these teams square off this season.

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Charlotte FC will play the New England Revolution just one game after shutting out Atlanta United 1-0

Charlotte is 3-3-0 in the Eastern Conference. Karol Swiderski stands at tenth place ranked scoring team in the Eastern Conference with four goals. Charlotte has scored seven.

Saturday's game will mark the second time these teams square off this season. Charlotte won their last match against New England 3-1.

Charlotte FC recently announced a multi-year contract extension for right back Jaylin Lindsey.

The new deal keeps the Charlotte native home through at least the 2024 season, with a club option to retain his services in 2025 as well.

Lindsey has started all six matches in Charlotte FC's inaugural season and has played every minute.

"Jaylin just turned 22 and will be an important part of our core group of players for many seasons to come," Sporting Director Zoran Krneta said. "He has undoubtedly earned this new contract."

Lindsey left the Queen City at the age of 14 to pursue his professional soccer dream, landing in Kansas City where he worked his way up to a role with Sporting KC.

Charlotte FC kicks off against the New England Revolution at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA at 7:30 p.m.

