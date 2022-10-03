Charlotte FC to face New England at Bank of America Stadium Saturday

Charlotte takes the field for the fourth game in franchise history.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte FC will try to stop a three-game slide when it hosts the New England Revolution at Bank of America Stadium Saturday at 7 p.m.

Charlotte takes the field for the fourth game in franchise history. Charlotte has been outscored 6-1 through its first three games of MLS play.

The Revolution finished 22-5-7 overall a season ago while going 10-3-4 on the road. The Revolution scored 65 goals last season, averaging 1.9 per game.

Saturday's game is the first time these teams match up this season.

Lots of hate the last two weeks for @CharlotteFC with all their expectations and accomplishment…We’ll take the heat, we planned for it:



- 3,500 supporters section sold out, horrible



- 23k total season tickets, too small



- 30k fans a game, not big enough



Support your team!! pic.twitter.com/8w9j6lyyGw — Nick Kelly (@NickKelly) March 19, 2022

Last week, Charlotte FC put together a solid performance from start to finish, but a stoppage-time goal gave Atlanta United the 2-1 victory Sunday afternoon inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

It was the first-ever matchup between the clubs.

Trailing 1-0 an hour into the contest, Adam Armour put Charlotte (0-3-0) on the board. He knocked in a header from a Ben Bender corner kick to tie things up at the 66-minute mark.

