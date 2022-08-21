Charlotte FC faces Orlando City in hopes of increasing playoff chances

A win for Sunday's match means the playoffs could become even more of a reality for the team's inaugural season.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte FC is looking to further its winning streak in conference play against Orlando City SC on Sunday at 7 p.m. at Bank of America Stadium.

Charlotte currently stands at 7-10-1 against conference opponents with a 4-9 record in matches decided by one goal. Karol Swiderski has scored eight goals with three assists for Charlotte. Yordy Reyna has three goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

On the other side, Orlando is 7-8-3 against Eastern Conference opponents. Orlando is 7-4 in one-goal matches.

Sunday's game is the second time these teams match up this season. Orlando won the last meeting 2-1.

After Charlotte FC's surprising big win over the reigning MLS champs New York City FC on Wednesday, a win for Sunday's game means the playoffs could become even more of a reality for the team's inaugural season.

Charlotte looked at full form in Wednesday's match against New York, erasing some of the negativity put over the team after their devastating loss to Los Angeles FC in a previous match.

New York City FC came in as the favorites in this match with a 12-6-7 record that has them third in the MLS Eastern Conference standings. The defending MLS champions are still looking to prove they can repeat after being the best team in the league last season.

Charlotte FC didn't exist last season, though, and was unphased on taking on the champs as they found a way to put three goals on the scoreboard during the first meeting between the two teams.

