Goal from Messi seals Charlotte FC's fate at the Leagues Cup

While the team made it to the quarterfinals, their first meeting against a newly-energized Inter Miami CF with Lionel Messi on the field ended far from ideally.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Charlotte FC's first match against Inter Miami CF - and the first duel against a team newly-refreshed with soccer legend Lionel Messi at the helm - ended with the black and blue blanked out and leaving the Leagues Cup at the quarterfinal stage.

A penalty goal from Miami striker Josef Martínez got the scoring started at the 12-minute mark on Miami's home pitch at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale. 20 minutes later, Robert Taylor found the net with an assist from DeAndre Medlin.

Halftime came and went, and for much of the match, scoring remained stalled. Then a dreaded own goal from Charlotte defender Adilson Malanda added to Miami's tally at the 78-minute mark.

Less than 20 minutes later, Messi made his shot. With an assist from Leonardo Campana, the storied striker found the net to make the score 4-0 for Inter Miami.

Time ticked on, and after 90 minutes and three minutes of stoppage time, Charlotte FC had no answer. Final score: Miami-4, Charlotte-0.

While Charlotte is out of the Leagues Cup, they'll have another chance to take on Miami later in the MLS season, this time at home. While they were set to face off again on August 20, the advancement in the Leagues Cup means that the match will be postponed. Even still, both teams will next face off at Bank of America Stadium on October 21, 2023, with kickoff at 6 p.m. That date is barring any other rescheduling for the original match with Miami hosting.