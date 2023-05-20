Charlotte FC falls after 11th-hour penalty kick from Nashville SC

Despite much of the match being a 1-1 draw, Nashville was awarded a penalty in stoppage time that sealed the game.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The first time Charlotte FC hosted Nashville SC in July 2022, the black and blue trounced the visitors 4-1. But when the team from Music City came back to Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, they left with a whistle in their tune.

Brandt Bronico found the net first in the match, just six minutes in and with an assist from Justin Meram. It would take Nashville SC 33 minutes to answer with a goal by midfielder Hany Mukhtar. Halftime came and went, and both teams were tied 1-1.

Neither team could find the net again for the remainder of regulation time. But after Nashville was awarded a penalty, Mukhtar was able to find the net in the third minute of stoppage time.

Final. Open Cup on Wednesday.

With a mere three minutes of stoppage time later, Charlotte FC couldn't respond again. Nashville SC walked away with a 2-1 win at the 11th hour.

Charlotte FC is on the road Wednesday, May 24 to take on USL Championship team Birmingham Legion FC in Alabama in the US Open Cup. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. Eastern at Protective Stadium.

The black and blue will remain on the road for the next match in the MLS regular season, taking on the LA Galaxy on Saturday, May 27. Kickoff is set for 10:30 p.m. Eastern time.