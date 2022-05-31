Charlotte FC fires its head coach

Assistant coach Christian Lattanzio will serve as Interim Head Coach for the remainder of the 2022 season.

Example video title will go here for this video

*Editor's note: The video attached is from when Miguel Ángel Ramírez was first announced as Charlotte FC's first head coach.

According to the soccer club, assistant coach Christian Lattanzio will serve as Interim Head Coach for the remainder of the 2022 season.

“This is a difficult decision, but one we feel is best for the team at this time,” Owner David Tepper said. “I want to thank Miguel and his staff for their hard work during our first season and wish them the best in their future endeavors.”

Goalkeeper Coach Andy Quy will remain on staff.

Assistant Coach Mikel Antía, Head Fitness Coach Cristobal Fuentes Nieto, and First Team Video Analyst Luis Piedrahita will depart the Club with Ramirez.

“We appreciate the contributions of Miguel and his staff to our Club, and wish them well moving forward in their careers,” said Charlotte FC Sporting Director Zoran Krneta. “We are excited about this opportunity for Christian. He is a very experienced coach who has made a tremendous impact on our squad this season.”

Ramírez, who was announced as the Club’s first head coach on July 7, 2021, went 5-8-1 in 14 league games this season while also advancing to the Round of 16 in the U.S. Open Cup.

Charlotte FC Announces Miguel Ángel Ramírez Will Not Continue As Head Coachhttps://t.co/tS2npcpJXz — Charlotte FC (@CharlotteFC) May 31, 2022

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.