Here's the next time you can watch Charlotte FC play at home

There are over a dozen opportunities to catch the Black and Blue again at bank of America Stadium.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After Charlotte FC's record-breaking inaugural match against the LA Galaxy on Saturday night, the soccer club seems to have made soccer fans out of a bunch of Queen City residents.

But for those who weren't a part of the 74,479 fans at Bank of America Stadium that evening -- an MLS single-match attendance record by the way -- there are still plenty of matches people can see in person.

Charlotte FC's home game schedule is as follows:

March 19, 2022 - 7 p.m. - vs. New England Revolution

March 26, 2022 - 5 p.m. - vs. FC Cincinnati

April 10, 2022 - 1:30 p.m. - vs. Atlanta United FC

May 7, 2022 - 3:30 p.m. - vs. Inter Miami CF

May 14, 2022 - 7 p.m. - vs. CF Montréal

May 22, 2022 - 5 p.m. - vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC

June 11, 2022 - 3 p.m. - vs. New York Red Bulls

June 30, 2022 - 7 p.m. - vs. Austin FC

July 9, 2022 - 7 p.m. - vs. Nashville SC

July 30, 2022 - 7 p.m. - vs. Columbus Crew

Aug. 3, 2022 - 7 p.m. - vs. D.C. United

Aug. 6, 2022 - 7 p.m. - vs. Chicago Fire FC

Aug. 21, 2022 - 7 p.m. - vs. Orlando City SC

Aug. 27, 2022 - 7 p.m. - vs. Toronto FC

Sept. 11, 2022 - 6 p.m. - vs. New York City FC

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.