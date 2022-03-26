Here's the next time you can watch Charlotte FC play at home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After Charlotte FC's record-breaking inaugural match against the LA Galaxy on Saturday night, the soccer club seems to have made soccer fans out of a bunch of Queen City residents.
But for those who weren't a part of the 74,479 fans at Bank of America Stadium that evening -- an MLS single-match attendance record by the way -- there are still plenty of matches people can see in person.
Charlotte FC's home game schedule is as follows:
- March 19, 2022 - 7 p.m. - vs. New England Revolution
- March 26, 2022 - 5 p.m. - vs. FC Cincinnati
- April 10, 2022 - 1:30 p.m. - vs. Atlanta United FC
- May 7, 2022 - 3:30 p.m. - vs. Inter Miami CF
- May 14, 2022 - 7 p.m. - vs. CF Montréal
- May 22, 2022 - 5 p.m. - vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- June 11, 2022 - 3 p.m. - vs. New York Red Bulls
- June 30, 2022 - 7 p.m. - vs. Austin FC
- July 9, 2022 - 7 p.m. - vs. Nashville SC
- July 30, 2022 - 7 p.m. - vs. Columbus Crew
- Aug. 3, 2022 - 7 p.m. - vs. D.C. United
- Aug. 6, 2022 - 7 p.m. - vs. Chicago Fire FC
- Aug. 21, 2022 - 7 p.m. - vs. Orlando City SC
- Aug. 27, 2022 - 7 p.m. - vs. Toronto FC
- Sept. 11, 2022 - 6 p.m. - vs. New York City FC
