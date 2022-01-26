Charlotte FC and Honeywell announce multi-year partnership

Charlotte FC's opening league match of the 2022 season will be played on the road against D.C. United at Audi Field on Saturday, Feb. 26.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte FC announced Wednesday a multi-year agreement with Honeywell, signing on as the Club’s Official Partner and Healthy Buildings and Sustainability Partner.



“We are pleased to welcome Honeywell to the Charlotte FC family,” Charlotte FC President Nick Kelly, said. “Honeywell is an important part of the Charlotte community and as our next-door neighbor in uptown, this partnership is an extraordinary opportunity to achieve our sustainability goals as we build a solid foundation for the Club and bring exciting experiences to our fans.”

Honeywell is also the presenting sponsor of all player signings for CLTFC’s inaugural season, including last month’s 2021 MLS Expansion Draft where CLTFC added three players to its roster and executed two trades.

“We’re excited to be a part of CLTFC’s inaugural season and provide fans with an exceptional experience in our hometown of Charlotte,” Jeff Kimbell, Honeywell senior vice president and chief commercial officer, said. "We look forward to continuing our work at Bank of America stadium to support a healthier and more sustainable stadium environment for players, coaches and fans.”



Charlotte FC's opening league match of the 2022 season will be played on the road against D.C. United at Audi Field on Saturday, Feb. 26, followed by the first-ever MLS match at Bank of America Stadium against the LA Galaxy on Saturday, March 5.

