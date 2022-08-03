Charlotte FC hosts CF Montreal on the heels of shutout win

Charlotte FC will host CF Montreal Saturday following a 1-0 win over Inter Miami.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte FC returns to the friendly confines of Bank of America Stadium Saturday to host CF Montreal after a 1-0 victory of Inter Miami.

Charlotte (4-6-1) is 4-5-0 against Eastern Conference teams. The club is 2-3-0 when scoring just one goal.

Montreal enters Saturday's match 4-3-2 in Eastern Conference games and its 2-0-1 when it scores at least three games.

The two teams will meet Saturday for the first time this season.

Charlotte FC is led by Karol Swiderski, who has four goals on the year. Monreal's leading scorer is Djordje Mihailovic, who has five goals and three assists.

LAST 10 GAMES: Charlotte: 4-5-1, averaging 1.0 goal, 4.8 shots on goal and 5.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.0 goal per game.

Montreal: 5-3-2, averaging 2.0 goals, 4.9 shots on goal and 5.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.9 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Charlotte: Vinicius Mello (injured), Adam Edouard Armour (injured), Christopher Hegardt (injured), Yordy Reyna (injured).

Montreal: Mason Toye (injured), Bjorn Johnsen (injured).

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.