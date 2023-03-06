Lindsey, Westwood, Agyemang goals lead to Charlotte FC draw with Seattle Sounders

Both teams went back and forth scoring. A last-minute goal sealed the draw.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The last time Charlotte FC was up against the Seattle Sounders in 2022, they were handed a loss on the road.

This time, the action was back at Bank of America Stadium. And coming off of a road loss to Columbus Crew, the black and blue were gunning for improvement.

Seattle got the scoring started early, with midfielder Cristian Roldan finding the net 11 minutes in. But Charlotte's own hometown talent Jaylin Lindsey had an answer just six minutes later, tying it up 1-1 with an assist from Karol Świderski. That goal marked Lindsey's first-ever goal at home for the club.

The Sounders again added another goal to the board 35 minutes in, this time from striker Raúl Ruidíaz. At the half, Seattle was up 2-1.

After getting back onto the pitch, Charlotte tied it up yet again, courtesy of midfielder Ashley Westwood's debut goal for the black and blue.

The score would stay tied for 17 minutes until Seattle's Ruidíaz found the net again, making it a 3-2 game favoring the Sounders. There were still 20 minutes left in the match plus stoppage time, but the clock kept ticking.

Then, at the 89-minute mark, Charlotte striker Patrick Agyemang answered. With an assist from Nathan Byrne, Agyemang found the net to tie the score up 3-3.

That eleventh-hour goal would be the last of the night; the match ended after 9 minutes of stoppage time and without any further goals from either team. Charlotte and Seattle walk away from the draw with a single point in the MLS standings.