Charlotte FC hosts Atlanta United in Eastern Conference action

The teams face off for the first time this season.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte FC and Atlanta United hit the pitch in Eastern Conference action at Bank of America Stadium Saturday. Kick-off is at 12:25 p.m.

Charlotte compiled a 13-18-3 record overall in the 2022 season while finishing 10-6-1 in home matches, scoring 44 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 52.

On the other hand, United put together a 10-14-10 record overall in 2022 while finishing 2-10-5 in road matches. United scored 48 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 54.

Last week, Charlotte FC fell to St. Louis City 3-1. Eduard Lowen scored the go-ahead goal on a penalty kick in the fifth minute of first-half stoppage time and St. Louis City became the fourth expansion team to win its first two matches.

Enzo Copetti gave Charlotte (0-2-0) the lead in the 25th minute. An own-goal by Charlotte's Bill Tuiloma knotted the score in the 41st minute. João Klauss capped the scoring with an unassisted goal in the 71st.

