Charlotte FC hosting Austin Thursday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte FC is hosting Austin FC Thursday at 7 p.m. at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

Charlotte comes into the game 6-2-0 in home games, while Austin is 4-3-1 in road games.

Thursday's matchup is the first time the two teams are meeting this season.

Charlotte is expected to play without Vinicius Mello, Adam Edouard Armour, Pablo Sisniega, Harrison Afful and Christian Fuchs due to injuries.

Top performer Karol Swiderski, who has scored four goals with one assist for Charlotte, is expected to play Thursday, though.

Austin will be without Frederik Kleemann and Jhojan Manuel Valencia Jimenez due to injuries.

