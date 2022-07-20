Charlotte FC aims to stave off Chelsea's British invasion

The Blues are in the USA, but Charlotte still plans to kick for the crown.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The British are coming to Bank of America Stadium in a battle between two blue teams: Charlotte FC and Chelsea FC.

Wednesday's friendly club match in the Queen City kicks off at 7:30 p.m. and will feature one of Major League Soccer's newest teams taking on an English stalwart. While neither team is racking up league points in this friendly match, the pitch will serve as a proving ground for either team.

Before kickoff, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper will be on the pitch with officials from the United Kingdom in a pre-game jersey swap. This recognizes Wednesday's earlier announcement that the UK signed a state-level agreement with North Carolina for economic development in green trade, namely electric car development and offshore wind.

Last week, Charlotte FC was stung with a 3-2 loss to Inter Miami FC in their second-ever meeting. Charlotte started that match strong, but Miami hit the jets toward the end of stoppage time to pull ahead.

Meanwhile, Chelsea is coming off a friendly 2-1 win against Club America on July 16, but a loss to Liverpool FC in penalties for the FA Cup. Chelsea found the net five times in penalty kicks, but Liverpool got the edge by just one.

After the dust settles in Uptown Charlotte, Chelsea will cross the Atlantic back to England for the Florida Cup final against rival club Arsenal on Saturday. Charlotte FC will head north that day to take on Toronto FC.

Ahead of Wednesday's match, WCNC Charlotte sports reporter Ashley Stroehlein sat down with goalie Kristijan Kahlina for a 1-on-1 interview. He talked about how he and the team work together, adapting to life in the United States, and how the black and blue's fans have opened their arms to him.

Watch the full interview below:

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.