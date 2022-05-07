Charlotte FC hosts Inter Miami at Bank of America Stadium Saturday

Saturday's match marks the first time these teams will face each other this season.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte FC will face off against Inter Miami Club CF in conference play on Saturday at Bank of America Stadium.

Charlotte currently sits at 3-5-0 in Eastern Conference play and is 1-4 in games decided by one goal. Miami stands at 2-2-1 against Eastern Conference opponents.

Charlotte FC players not expected to take the field today include Vinicius Mello (injured), Christopher Hegardt (injured), Adam Edouard Armour (injured), and Yordy Reyna (injured).

Last week, Orlando City SC hosted Charlotte FC in a conference match on Saturday, but the blue and black didn't see the light of a win in the Sunshine State.

Orlando City defended the home pitch with a 2-1 victory over Charlotte, the teams' first meeting in MLS play. FC now has three wins, one draw, and six losses in its inaugural conference season.

Charlotte FC is set to kick off their game against Inter Miami at 3:30 p.m. Find out how you can catch the match here.

