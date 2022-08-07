Charlotte FC takes on Nashville SC at Bank of America Stadium Saturday

Saturday's match marks the first meeting between these teams this season.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte FC is back in the Queen City this Saturday as they host Nashville SC in a non-conference matchup at Bank of America Stadium at 7 p.m.

Currently, Charlotte stands at 6-3-0 in home games with a 2-5-1 record in games it scores only one goal.

Nashville is 5-4-2 on the road ranking eighth in the MLS giving up only 21 goals.

Karol Swiderski has scored four goals with one assist for Charlotte. Andre Shinyashiki has three goals over the past ten games.

With five goals, @AShinyashiki9

has been a fantastic in-season pickup for #CharlotteFC



Talked 1-on-1 with him about



🇧🇷 Growing up in Brazil



🏟️ Scoring in front of 30,000+ at home



🔄 Requesting a trade



👕 Can we buy this guy's jersey yet?!https://t.co/tv0kLE6jMo@wcnc — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) July 8, 2022

Saturday's match marks the first meeting between these teams this season.

Last week, Charlotte captured their first road win in their brief existence by defeating Houston Dynamo FC 2-1.

Also happening in July, Charlotte FC wants to see you bring your A-game in the first-ever FIFA/Esports Tournament for a chance to haul home some prizes.

The games begin July 11 with a virtual first round, then an in-person second round on July 23 at Carolina Esports Hub. It all leads up to the finals at Bank of America Stadium before Charlotte FC faces Chicago Fire FC on August 6.

