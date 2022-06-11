Charlotte FC hosts New York Red Bulls at Bank of America Stadium Saturday

Saturday's match marks the first time these teams will face each other.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte FC returns to the Queen City on Saturday to host the New York Red Bulls at Bank of America Stadium.

Charlotte currently stands at 4-6-0 in Eastern Conference play and is 3-5 in games decided by one goal.

The Red Bulls are 5-2-3 against conference opponents, ranking fourth in the MLS giving up 15 goals.

Saturday's match marks the first time these teams will face each other.

After Charlotte FC coach Miguel Ángel Ramírez was fired, the team's captain gave his perspective on why the move was made.

And he did not hold back.

"I think there was a little bit of players not really buying into what he's trying to achieve and it got him a little bit frustrated or insecure," defender Christian Fuchs said.

Ramírez was let go just 14 matches into the team's inaugural season, a curious move to outside observers.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.