Charlotte FC hosts Vancouver at Bank of America Stadium Sunday

This marks the first match between the two teams.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte FC is set to face off against the Vancouver Whitecaps Sunday at 5 p.m. at Bank of America Stadium.

Charlotte currently stands 4-2-0 at home. Charlotte is third in the Eastern Conference drawing 65 corner kicks, averaging 5.4 per game.

The Whitecaps are 0-5-0 in road games. The Whitecaps are 10th in the Western Conference drawing 51 corner kicks and averaging 4.6 per game.

Charlotte FC recently announced that the club will host English Premier League side Chelsea FC for a friendly match on July 20 at Bank of America Stadium.

The match is part of this summer’s FC Series event featuring international matches across the United States. The series concludes with a stateside derby between Arsenal and Chelsea, two of the world’s most popular and successful professional soccer clubs, at Camping World Stadium in Orlando on July 23.

