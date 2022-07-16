Charlotte FC meets Inter Miami CF for the second time

Charlotte FC has a chance to notch in a second win against Miami, this time in the Sunshine State.

MIAMI — Charlotte FC could have a time at the beach Saturday as they face off once again against Inter Miami CF.

The black and blue are in Florida for an away match against the host team. Kickoff is at 8 p.m. EDT for the MLS Eastern Conference meeting between the two teams.

Against conference opponents, Charlotte is 5-7-1, while Miami is 3-6-3. In games where each team scored only one goal, Charlotte has a 2-5-1 record while Miami is 1-4-1.

Inter Miami is gunning for a home win beyond defending the pitch; the last time both teams faced off, Charlotte won with a single goal Miami left unanswered.

Charlotte's top performers going into Saturday's match include forward Andre Shinyashiki and midfielder Ben Bender. For Miami, forward Leonardo Campana and winger Indiana Vassilev have performed well in recent matches.

Data gathered by the Associated Press contributed to this report

