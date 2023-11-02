Charlotte FC unveils its ‘Crown Jewel’ community kit

The kit was unveiled Wednesday evening in front of season ticket members during an exclusive launch party at Bank of America Stadium.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte FC officially unveiled the Club’s new Community kit ahead of the 2023 Major League Soccer season.



According to the league, the ‘Crown Jewel’ kit redefines royalty and cuts a new nobility into the fabric of the Queen City. It was unveiled Wednesday evening in front of season ticket members during an exclusive launch party at Bank of America Stadium.

The new kit is now on sale at mlsstore.com and will be available at in-person at the team store at Bank of America Stadium Thursday morning at 11:00 a.m. On Friday, the kit is scheduled to be available at third-party retailers around the Carolinas.

