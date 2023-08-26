Charlotte FC wins 2-1 at home against Los Angeles FC in lengthy match

The black and blue add two points to the MLS standings with the win that stretched into 10 minutes of stoppage time.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte FC came back home from the Leagues Cup to get back into MLS action against Los Angeles FC, this time at Bank of America Stadium. After about 100 minutes total of time in the match, the black and blue emerged victorious.

Midfielder Ashley Westwood kicked off the scoring 29 minutes in, and that goal would remain the only one scored in the first half. Los Angeles, however, had an answer after the break. Striker Mario González got the assist from winger Denis Bouanga at the 67-minute mark, tying it up 1-1.

Charlotte fired back, however, with a goal from midfielder Scott Arfield less than 10 minutes later. And that would be the last goal of the night, even as time ticked on.

Stoppage time accrued during the match saw play continue well past 90 minutes, with 10 total minutes of stoppage time tacked on to the end. Even then, Los Angeles had no answer. When the final buzzer hit, Charlotte FC emerged on top 2-1 against the visitors.

Fans won't have to wait long to see Charlotte FC at home again; the team faces Orlando City SC on Wednesday, Aug. 30. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.