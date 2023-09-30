Once again, Charlotte FC loses on the road

While the black and blue responded to an earlier goal, New England ended the match with a counter.

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — One week after being shut out in Cincinnati, Charlotte FC found itself again beaten on the road.

The black and blue were up against the New England Revolution this week, a team they hoped to even history with win-wise. The scoring, however, didn't start until the second half; neither team could find the net in the first half, although Charlotte got close a few times.

The first goal of the night would go to New England at the 64-minute mark, courtesy of midfielder Noel Buck with an assist from Mark-Anthony Kaye. It wouldn't be until 20 minutes later that Charlotte striker Karol Świderski finally found the net.

The tie score would be fleeting, however. Just one minute later, New England defender Dave Romney answered with a goal, assisted by DeJuan Jones.

The clock ticked down with no last-minute goals from Charlotte. New England would defend the turf at Gillette Stadium with a 2-1 win.

Charlotte FC is back home on Wednesday, Oct. 4, hosting Toronto FC. In the history between both teams, Charlotte has zero wins and a draw, while Toronto has two wins.

