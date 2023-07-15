Charlotte FC's draw streak broken by loss to CF Montréal

After five straight draws, Charlotte FC fell to neighbors from up north.

MONTREAL, QC — Charlotte FC headed up north to Canada this week to take on CF Montréal, in the hopes of breaking a five-game draw streak. The streak was indeed broken, but it ended in a 0-2 loss for the black and blue.

Montréal scored early and rather successively in the match. Kwadwo Opokun struck to the net at 29 minutes in. Just two minutes later, striker Chinonso Offor scored again with an assist from Joel Waterman.

Halftime came and went, and neither team could find the net again for the remainder of the night. The only thing Charlotte FC would get for the match was a trio of yellow cards: one for defender Jan Sobociński, another for defender Bill Tuiloma, and another for striker Patrick Agyemang.

After 90 minutes of regulation play and six minutes of stoppage time, Montreal was deemed victorious on their home turf.

Charlotte FC remains on the road next week, this time for the Leagues Cup on Friday, July 21. They're up against FC Dallas in Texas, kicking off at Toyota Stadium in Frisco at 9 p.m. EST. Their next Leagues Cup appearance is Saturday, July 29 against Necaxa. Kickoff then is at Bank of America Stadium at 7:30 p.m. EST.