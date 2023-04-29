Charlotte FC blanked on the road by DC United

DC United broke the ongoing tie between both teams.

WASHINGTON — Charlotte FC and DC United have a history of back-and-forth.

The first time both teams met in February 2022, it was a road game for the black and blue. DC United defended their home turf 3-0 in that match. Then Charlotte got them back at Bank of America Stadium with a 3-0 win that August.

It looks like the pattern continues. On Saturday, DC United found the net three times on their home pitch, but Charlotte FC couldn't respond.

The scoring for DC United with a penalty kick awarded to the team after a video-assisted review. Striker Taxiarchis Fountas found the net 34 minutes in with the PK.

Halftime came and went. 75 minutes into the match, striker Christian Benteke scored to add another goal to DC's column. To wrap up the match, defender Jacob Green got an assist from Lewis O'Brien five minutes into stoppage time.

The match concluded two minutes later. The familiar final score: DC United - 3, Charlotte FC - 0.

The black and blue are back home on May 6, hosting New York City FC. Last season, Charlotte FC found victory twice. In a road win, Charlotte topped out NYC 3-1, and a home win saw Charlotte defend the Queen City 1-0.

