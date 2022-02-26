Charlotte FC falls to D.C. United in MLS debut

D.C. defended their home turf with a handy 3-0 win.

WASHINGTON — Charlotte FC was hoping for a grand entrance into Major League Soccer with its first game on Feb. 26. It was a road game, taking the team to the nation's capital to face off on the pitch with D.C. United.

However, the team in blue and black was sent packing with nary a score tallied on the board. D.C. United defended their home turf with a handy 3-0 victory over Charlotte.

D.C.'s forward Michael Estrada got a penalty kick in after 37 minutes of play, following it up less than 10 minutes later. Forward Ola Kamara scored D.C.'s final point in the second half's 65-minute mark.

Despite the rough loss for Charlotte FC, coach Miguel Ramirez took time to thank fans who traveled to D.C. for the game. He also believes Karol Świderski will be able to play on March 5, as soon as visa issues with Poland's government are settled.

#CharlotteFC coach Miguel Ramirez says he thinks striker and DP Karol Swiderski will be able to play in next week's home opener. He has been dealing with Polish gov't for visa. They need him up front. — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) February 27, 2022

Defender Christian Fuchs spent time with the supporters after the match.

"Proud to represent this club," Fuchs said. "Proud to have the supporters come up and be a great support, even when we were down. The feeling on the field was amazing. It's the start of a journey."

Ramirez noticed the supporters as well.

"Amazing," he said. "Thank you all. We need you."

Charlotte FC's next game on March 5 will be on home territory at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. LA Galaxy will journey from California for this match, which will be the first home MLS game for the blue and black.