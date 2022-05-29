Charlotte FC to face Seattle Sounders Sunday

Sunday's match marks the first time these teams will meet this season.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — In non-conference action, Charlotte FC is expected to face off against the Seattle Sounders at Lumen Field.

Charlotte stands at 0-5-1 in road games and eighth in the Eastern Conference with 56 shots on goal, averaging 4.3 per game.

The Sounders are 2-2-0 at home and have a 3-5 record in one-goal games.

Sunday's match marks the first time these teams will meet this season.

Early this week, it was a frustrating finish for Charlotte FC in the U.S. Open Cup, as the club was eliminated by the New York Red Bulls on Wednesday night.

Charlotte fell, 3-1, falling in the Round of 16.

New York scored in the second minute of the game, but Charlotte equalized when Daniel Rios scored off an assist from Andre Shinyashiki six minutes later.

But New York, hosting the match at Montclair State in New Jersey, scored twice in the second half to put the game away for good, denying Charlotte a chance to host a quarterfinal match.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.