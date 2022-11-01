Charlotte FC unveiling mini-pitch at Nations Ford Elementary School

The new pitch part of an initiative to put 22 mini-pitches around Charlotte and the Carolinas.

This new pitch, unveiled Tuesday, was part of an initiative from the Club's Pitches for Progress which plans to install 22 mini-pitches in the Charlotte area and across the Carolinas. These pitches are meant to provide both kids and adults with a safe way to play soccer.

Some students from the elementary school will be selected to play a small-sided game on the brand-new pitch.

Charlotte FC installed another mini-pitch in September at Idlewild Elementary School.

