Charlotte FC

Charlotte FC unveiling mini-pitch at Nations Ford Elementary School

The new pitch part of an initiative to put 22 mini-pitches around Charlotte and the Carolinas.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A brand new mini-pitch has been installed at Nations Ford Elementary by Charlotte FC and The David and Nicole Tepper Foundation.

This new pitch, unveiled Tuesday, was part of an initiative from the Club's Pitches for Progress which plans to install 22 mini-pitches in the Charlotte area and across the Carolinas. These pitches are meant to provide both kids and adults with a safe way to play soccer. 

Some students from the elementary school will be selected to play a small-sided game on the brand-new pitch.

Charlotte FC installed another mini-pitch in September at Idlewild Elementary School.

