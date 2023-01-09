Charlotte FC, Nashville SC drawn out to the bitter end

Both teams left with one point on the board each.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Charlotte FC was visiting the Music City for the first time to take on Nashville SC. But neither team could strike a chord Saturday that would crescendo to a win. If this tune seems familiar, it certainly is a variation of the theme when Charlotte took on Orlando City earlier this week.

Instead, Charlotte and Nashville remained largely tied for nil throughout the bulk of the match. Both teams did see players get yellow cards at different points, but neither team could find the net until the match reached stoppage time.

Charlotte was the first to do so. Midfielder Scott Arfield kicked it in with an assist from defender Adilson Malanda at three minutes of stoppage. But Nashville would answer just five minutes later when striker Hany Mukhtar succeeded in a penalty goal.

The clock ticked down for one more minute, and neither team could break the draw. At the end of the match, Charlotte left with a 1-1 draw with Nashville and another single point to the MLS standings.