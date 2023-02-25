x
Charlotte FC

Charlotte FC drops 2023 season opener against Revolution

The Revolution outshot Charlotte 15-14 with a 5-4 edge in shots on goal.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Henry Kessler scored in the 89th minute and Djordje Petrovic made four saves to lead the New England Revolution to a 1-0 victory over Charlotte FC in a season opener on Saturday.

Kessler’s game-winner was unassisted.

Pablo Sisniega had four saves for Charlotte.

Video board tribute to Anton Walker on Feb. 25, 2023

The two teams split two matches last season with both clubs winning at home.

New England went from a MLS-record 73 points in 2021 to 42 a season ago. Charlotte had 10 wins and 42 points as an expansion team last season.

The Revolution visit Inter Miami on Thursday, while Charlotte travels to play the LA Galaxy on Saturday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

