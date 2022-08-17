Charlotte FC hopes to end road losing streak with New York City FC match

Will the black and blue leave with something in the win column?

HARRISON, N.J. — Last week, Charlotte FC went to the west coast to take on Los Angeles FC on the road. But in the City of Angels, the black and blue couldn't find salvation as the home team blanked them out 5-0.

This week, Charlotte is back on the East Coast and heading to the Big Apple -- well, really Harrison, New Jersey, across the Newark Bay. But if anything can happen in a New York minute, then hopefully so can a Charlotte FC win on the road.

NYCFC welcomes the team from the Queen City at 8 p.m. Eastern time Wednesday night at the pitch at Red Bull Arena. Like many matches this MLS season, it'll be the first time both teams see what the other is made of. As it stands now, though, the team from the Empire State is sitting pretty in Eastern Conference standing.

With a current record of 8-5-3 against conference opponents, NYCFC is third in the league and has thus far only given up 27 goals. Meanwhile, Charlotte FC is ranked seventh with a 6-10-1 record in conference play, managing to draw 122 corner kicks at an average of just under five per game.

Starting XI in the Garden State 💐 pic.twitter.com/CxeexsDufH — Charlotte FC (@CharlotteFC) August 17, 2022

New York's top performers going into Wednesday night's match include forwards Valentín Castellanos and Héber Araujo dos Santos (commonly referred to by his first name only). Castellanos has racked up 13 goals and an assist for NYCFC while Héber has found the net four times over the last 10 games.

Charlotte's top two for the night are strikers Karol Świderski and Yordy Reyna. Świderski has seven goals and two assists to his name for the team, while Reyna has scored three goals over the last 10 games.

NYCFC has Keaton Parks and Alexander Callens sitting out for injuries. Meanwhile, Charlotte has benched Vinicius Mello and Adam Edouard Armour for injuries as well. Kerwin Vargas was originally out for injury as well, but was later revealed to be on the team's starting lineup for the match.