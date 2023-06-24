Charlotte FC, CF Montréal leave the pitch in scoreless draw

Despite the lack of goals on either side, both teams add a point to the MLS standings.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte FC was back home Saturday night, gearing up to take on CF Montréal to get revenge after the neighbors from Canada beat them twice in the 2022 season.

But the black and blue didn't deposit any goals at Bank of America Stadium. In fact, neither did Montréal.

What Charlotte FC did get, however, were yellow cards. Midfielder Karol Świderski got the first one for the team 30 minutes into the match. There wouldn't be much action in the first half at all. However, Kristijan Kahlina kept up a solid defense at Charlotte's goalposts.

Back on the pitch for the second half, striker Kerwin Vargas earned a yellow card at the 49-minute mark. Less than 10 minutes later, striker Enzo Copetti also was carded.

That would be the end of the carding, but the match continued to be scoreless as time ticked on. After 90 minutes of regulation play and 5 minutes of stoppage time, the final score on the board was 0-0 for both Charlotte FC and CF Montréal.

Charlotte FC is on the road on July 5 for the team's next match. This time, they face New York City FC and will aim to maintain a dominant record; all three of the last meetings between the two teams ended with a Charlotte FC win.