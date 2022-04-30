Charlotte FC in Orlando for Eastern Conference play Saturday

The teams will meet for the first time on Saturday, beginning at 7:30 p.m. at Exploria Stadium.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando City SC is set to host Charlotte FC in a conference play Saturday.

Charlotte currently ranks 3-4-0 against Eastern Conference opponents and places ninth in the league drawing 45 corner kicks, averaging 5.0 per game.

Vinicius Mello, Christopher Hegardt and Kamil Jozwiak are all expected to be out with injuries for this match.

Last week, William Yarbrough made six saves to help the Colorado Rapids earn a 0-0 draw with Charlotte FC in MLS action.

Yarbrough denied back-to-back shots by Daniel Rios and Karol Swiderski in the 49th minute for the Rapids (2-3-3). Yarbrough also had a big save in stoppage time, turning away a shot by McKinze Gaines who was through on goal, to preserve the shutout.

