Charlotte FC play to a rainy 1-1 draw with Orlando City SC

A miraculous free kick late in the game allowed Orlando to force a draw in a match that seemed well in hand for Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte FC took a rain check on its win streak in the closing minutes of Wednesday's match against Orlando City SC.

A miraculous free kick goal from Martín Ojeda in the 88th minute allowed Orlando to level the score and steal a point from a match that was just outside Charlotte's grasp. The dramatic late goal prevented Charlotte (7-9-9) from winning consecutive games, which they have only managed one time this season.

It was less than eight minutes before that score that Charlotte took the lead. Enzo Copetti scored on a penalty kick that was forced after Orlando's Rodrigo Schlegel pushed him to the ground inside the box.

Copetti was also involved in the equalizing goal from Orlando. He fouled an Orlando attacker about midway through Charlotte's territory. Ojeda made a routine free kick shot on goal that did not seem too threatening until every Charlotte defender misjudged where the ball landed, including the goalkeeper, as it bounced into the net.

Both teams were in attacking mode on Wednesday but could not manage to score for one reason or another for most of the night.

Rainy weather drenched the Bank of America Stadium pitch and spectators throughout the contest as Tropical Storm Idalia loomed in the southeastern United States.

Charlotte sits 11th in the MLS Eastern Conference standings with 30 points, two behind Chicago Fire FC for the final playoff spot. Orlando's lone goal gives Charlotte 42 allowed goals on the season, which clears Atlanta United FC and the Portland Timbers for the worst mark in the league.

Orlando (12-6-8), meanwhile, sits third in the Eastern Conference with 42 points.