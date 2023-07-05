Charlotte FC allows late goal vs NYC FC, plays to fourth draw in a row

Charlotte held the lead for around 60 minutes before New York City FC found the net to force a draw.

NEW YORK — New York City FC's Braian Cufré fired a shot late in the second half to secure a 1-1 draw for his team against Charlotte FC at Yankee Stadium.

Charlotte (6-8-7) led for over 60 minutes of play before the decisive goal. It's the fourth draw in a row for Charlotte, who have failed to win for six straight matches (2 L, 4 D). New York has had similar misfortunes lately, winning only one of their last 14 matches (1 W, 6 L, 7D).

Charlotte's lone goal came in the 17th minute when McKinze Gaines vaulted a shot from the penalty line into the top right corner of the net.

New York (5-7-10) was kept out of the net for the first 80 minutes of regulation despite numerous shots on target.

NYC FC finally cracked the code in the 81st minute when Keaton Parks delivered a pass to a completely uncovered Cufré, who finished the job with a strike from midway in the box.

Both defenses clamped down to prevent any further scoring threats.

The draw keeps the teams level with 25 points in the Eastern Conference standings, creating a tie for 10th place.

Wednesday's match was the second time during this draw streak that Charlotte has blown a second-half lead. Against the other New York team, the NY Red Bulls, Charlotte led 2-0 but lost that lead within 10 minutes in the second half and settled for a draw.