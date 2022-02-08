Charlotte FC is not in charge of postponing a game

We are looking at who makes the final call to postpone a game and what will happen if you had tickets to the original match.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte FC will take the field Wednesday at Bank of America Stadium. But Saturday, after a long delay they eventually had to postpone their game due to weather.

A lot of people have been asking why the team didn't postpone the game sooner and who makes those decisions.

Saturday, Twitter was blowing up with hundreds of tweets to Charlotte FC. The game was for about three hours due to the weather. Then the team played for less than 20 minutes before the game went into another weather delay and then was eventually postponed to a later date.

So we are looking at who makes the final call to postpone a game and what will happen if you had tickets to the original match.

OUR SOURCES:

First, let's look at why the match was delayed. According to the Charlotte FC Inclement Weather Policy, if lightning is detected within an 8-mile radius of Bank of America Stadium, the venue will enter a shelter-in-place protocol. That will remain in effect until there is no lightning detected within an 8-mile radius of the stadium for 30 min.

According to our weather team, storms in the area popped up right before kickoff and continued throughout the evening.

So who officially makes the call to postpone a game?

The 2022 MLS Match Delay and Postponement Policy states:

The determination of whether a match is considered delayed or postponed is made by the league office in its sole and absolute discretion.

The teams do not make that call.

What happens if you had a ticket to that game?

Charlotte FC tells us your ticket is good for the rescheduled game. They say if you have a ticket and can't make the rescheduled game or have questions reach out to Club Service representatives. They will work through it with fans on an individual basis.

Charlotte FC is still working with the league to get a finalized plan on when Saturday's game will be rescheduled.

