Charlotte FC seeks to stop losing streak in matchup with New York City FC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte FC is set to host New York City FC at Bank of America Stadium at 1 p.m. EDT as they attempt to stop a three-game losing streak.

Charlotte is 7-13-1 against Eastern Conference opponents with a 4-0-0 record in games it scores three or more goals. On the other hand, NYCFC is 9-9-4 in conference matchups.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. Charlotte won the last meeting 3-1.

The surface at Bank of America Stadium could look a bit different for fans of Charlotte FC and the Carolina Panthers this weekend, and it's all due to the rainy forecast.

With a soccer match Saturday night, followed by a football game Sunday, combined with likely rain, crews put down lines for both MLS and NFL ahead of the weekend.

That means for Saturday afternoon's match, the gridiron lines will already be on the field.

The MLS lines are painted yellow, while the NFL lines, hash marks and sidelines are painted white.

Last week, Charlotte headed to Ohio on Saturday to take on FC Cincinnati in Eastern Conference play, seeking to secure another win in the second matchup between both teams.

But Cincinnati found their revenge on their home turf, winning 2-0. The win at home is a poetic mirror for them; the first time both teams met, Charlotte successfully defended the pitch with the same score.

FC Cincinnati found the net 38 minutes into play with a goal from Nick Hagglund. Their second goal, this time from Luciano Acosta, happened in the final minutes of the match. Charlotte FC was unable to answer either.

