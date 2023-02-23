Charlotte FC sets goals higher in season two

Club finished second in MLS attendance in first year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte FC surprised the soccer world last year by nearly making the MLS playoffs in its first season.

With an expanded playoff this year, the squad comes into 2023 poised to do so in its sophomore campaign.

The team opens the season at home Saturday night against New England Revolution.

Over 60,000 tickets have been sold.

"We want (the supporters) to really be proud of the team," manager Christian Lattanzio said.

But perhaps it's off the pitch where Charlotte FC turned the most heads.

"I think it did surprise a lot of people," Charlotte FC President Joe LaBue said. "It's a huge testament to the city of Charlotte."

The Club set a single-match attendance record in its first ever home contest, averaged over 35,000 fans per match (2nd in MLS) and doubled the value of the team.

All in its first season.

"We've got a good recipe," LaBue said. "We can't take our foot off the gas."

Come party with us before the real one 🥳



🎶 Live music

🍻 Custom drinks

🎁 Giveaways



RSVP here ➡️ https://t.co/jM1kWt8Kpz pic.twitter.com/SGEfWQAwNO — Charlotte FC (@CharlotteFC) February 21, 2023

Without ever playing a match, the Club swung big.

It became the first franchise in the league to require personal seat lisences for season tickets.

But the fans kept coming back last year, creating one of the best sports atmospheres in the city right away.

"We had big expectations," LaBue said. "I don't think a lot of others did. It's a growing city. Charlotte FC is the perfect club at the perfect time for this region."

Credit the club with establishing a connection with each part of the community right away, constructing mini pitches across the region.

And allowing supporters to set their own in-game standards, even organically developing a permanent tradition on night one when the microphones cut out during the National Anthem

It all just made the goals for year two even bigger.