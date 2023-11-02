Charlotte FC, Ally and 704 Shop present collab ahead of new season

This exclusive collection represents the first time a local retailer has been granted a license to use the Club’s logo.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte FC, Ally Financial and 704 Shop have launched a clothing collaboration ahead of the Club’s second season.



According to a news release, this exclusive collection represents the first time a local retailer has been granted a license to use the Club’s logo. The collaboration will consist of multiple drops throughout the 2023 season and includes hats, sweatshirts, t-shirts and outerwear.



“Fans of Charlotte FC are expecting us to be different, to be trendsetters, and to lean into a modern style,” CLTFC President Joe LaBue said. “Partnering with the talented, local designers at 704 Shop allows the Club to transcend new horizons in the lifestyle retail space. This first-of-its-kind collaboration will deliver more high-quality clothing options to fans in the new community kit colors they will proudly showcase at our matches and in their day-to-day lives.”

You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app.



Ally, the Club’s founding and lead partner, said it will match the proceeds from the sale of the collection, up to $10,000, to benefit Greater Goals, Charlotte FC’s free after-school soccer and financial literacy program for Title 1 elementary schools across the greater Charlotte area. The initiative kicks off one of many fans can expect from Charlotte FC and Ally as the brand joins the Club in two of its core programs promoting upward mobility: Greater Goals and Pitches for Progress.

“The unique collection with Charlotte FC and 704 Shop is a cool and innovative way to deepen our engagement with fans—and the community,” Stephanie Marciano, Ally’s Head of Sports and Entertainment, said. “Together, we’ll make a positive impact on financial education efforts right here in Charlotte, while making soccer more accessible to fans locally.”



The collection will be available for purchase at the stadium team store, 704 Shop, online at mlsstore.com and on 704 Shop’s website starting Thursday.

FREE PODCASTS

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.