Charlotte FC confirms its new location for a permanent training facility in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte FC announced the club has reached an agreement with Levine Properties to house its permanent training facility and business operations headquarters in Charlotte.

The site, located at 8600 McAlpine Park Drive, will include a privately-financed 52,000+ square foot facility featuring four world-class fields, and be the home to the Club’s First Team, MLS NEXT Pro and Academy teams. The Charlotte FC First Team currently trains on fields at the site and will continue to do so prior to the full facility opening next year.

WCNC Charlotte learned that the training facility will include four outdoor practice fields, with three fields being grass and one artificial turf. It will also include state-of-the-art locker rooms, gym, kitchen and medical facilities for the team.

The business headquarters will have 110 employees, not including the players, and will house all components of the team: communications, President, front office, marketing, ticket sales and more.

Renovations to the existing structure at the site will begin immediately and be completed in Spring 2023, the club announced.

“A permanent training facility and business headquarters for Charlotte FC has been a priority for the Club since it was launched and we’re excited to reach an agreement to bring this to life,” Owner David Tepper said. “The timeline for this project was crucial and we’re delighted to deliver a first-class facility to our players and staff in Spring 2023. This is an important milestone for our Club and reflects our commitment to continue investing in infrastructure that will allow Charlotte FC to be a leader in Major League Soccer both on and off the pitch.”

Back in July, David Tepper confirmed Charlotte FC's headquarters would not be a part of the Eastland development project.

For a while, the City of Charlotte worked with Tepper, owner of the Carolina Panthers and Charlotte FC, with the goal of building the multi-million dollar soccer headquarters facility.

"After a great deal of consideration, the timeline for the Eastland project posed challenges that led us to research expedited alternatives," Tepper Sports said in a statement back in July. "We continue to work towards a practice facility for Charlotte FC’s first team, the club’s academy and its MLS Next Pro team and will provide updates as our plans are finalized."

A full unveil, including name, renderings, and more will be presented later this fall, the club announced.

